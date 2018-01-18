Mum who shared incredible weight loss transformation on Instagram now engaged to fan who messaged her – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Mum who shared incredible weight loss transformation on Instagram now engaged to fan who messaged her
Mirror.co.uk
When mum Angela Crickmore transformed her body thanks to a diet and fitness regime – she wanted to share her incredible progress on social media. The 38-year-old lost five stone and went from a size 18 to a toned size 6 after overhauling her food and …
We found love in a fitness centre: Woman meets man of her dreams after weight loss
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!