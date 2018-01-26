 Mumini Alao, others express shock at Tinubu’s demise | Nigeria Today
Mumini Alao, others express shock at Tinubu’s demise

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Some notable sports stakeholders in the country on Friday mourned the sudden demise of Deji Tinubu, a former Senior Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on sports. Tinubu,54, slumped on Thursday while taking part in a novelty football match during a retreat organised by the Lagos State Government in Epe, and was later pronounced […]

The post Mumini Alao, others express shock at Tinubu’s demise appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

