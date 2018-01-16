 Murang’a MCAs fight, again, as new officials attempt takeover – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Murang’a MCAs fight, again, as new officials attempt takeover – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Murang'a MCAs fight, again, as new officials attempt takeover
The Star, Kenya
Murang'a MCAs yesterday came to blows, for the third time in seven weeks, following a change of leadership in the assembly. A group of MCAs led by newly elected majority leader Amos Murigi attempted to assume office, but they were confronted by current
Murang'a MCA arrested after fist fight in county assemblyDaily Nation
Murang'a Majority leader charged in court over fracas, 6 MCAs now wanted by policeTUKO.CO.KE

all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.