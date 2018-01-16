Murang’a MCAs fight, again, as new officials attempt takeover – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Murang'a MCAs fight, again, as new officials attempt takeover
The Star, Kenya
Murang'a MCAs yesterday came to blows, for the third time in seven weeks, following a change of leadership in the assembly. A group of MCAs led by newly elected majority leader Amos Murigi attempted to assume office, but they were confronted by current …
Murang'a MCA arrested after fist fight in county assembly
Murang'a Majority leader charged in court over fracas, 6 MCAs now wanted by police
