MUSIC: Blackdude ft. Leke Lee x C Natty x Ghas – Olly Spirit

The self acclaimed #IgbalodePR “BLACKDUDE” an adept ‘BLOGGER’ and a doyen ‘PR’ returns with a lovely, classical, very promising and tuneful sound full of such pep titled “OLLY SPIRIT“, featuring talented songster “C Natty”, the Budding Rapper “Leke Lee”, who displays the deftness of his impeccable lyrical wit, and Sensational singer “Ghash” on the hook. If truly you are a lover of good music, this should top your playlist. Production credits goes to Crespin Beatz.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Blackdude-Olly-Spirit-ft.-Leke-Lee-x-C-Natty-x-Ghash.mp3

