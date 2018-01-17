MUSIC: Chilar – Story (Prod. SoldierBeatz)

Snipe Music record label officially unveils their recently signed artist, Chilar, with a new single titled “Story”. After so much awareness, broadcast and anticipation from all of us, the Lagos-based label actually chose to strengthen the street of 2018 with this tune.

Chilar is street-oriented artist who takes music to be the right medicine for individuals in the street. He’s from Southern Nigeria but began his music vocation in Ghana before his stay in Lagos, Nigeria and was signed under Snipe Music in the wake of seeing his believable ability.

The song, “Story” is only a start of more hits that will come our way this 2018 and we can’t wait for more. It was produced by SoldierBeatz.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Chilar_-_Story_Prod._by_SoldierBeatz_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Chilar – Story (Prod. SoldierBeatz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

