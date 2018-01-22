MUSIC: Chris Rio – 30 Billion Mashup (A Davido Cover)

The Voice Nigeria finalist Chris Rio releases new music his impressive stint on the reality music show, which gained his thousands of fans and an impressive following across the globe.

The gifted singer turns up with a stunning vocal medley of Davido’s 2018 hits, which he christened “30 Billion Mashup”. Chris impresses as he effortlessly sings a medley of Davido’s “If”, “Fall” and “Fia”; over a solid acoustic guitar strings played by Jazz Priest.

Check on “30 Billion Mashup” by the serenading Chris Rio!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Chris-Rio-30-Billion-Mashup-Davido-Cover.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

