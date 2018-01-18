MUSIC: D’banj ft. Slimcase & Mr Real – Issa Banger

D’banj Joins the Shaku Shaku League. Here he kick starts 2018 with a spanking new street-tailored tune entitled “Issa Banger”.

He teams up with Slimcase and Mr Real of the “Legbegbe” fame to churn out this one specially made for the street to vibe to.

Shaku Shaku sound is the new trend of music taking over the Nigerian music scene, D’banj just take part. Check out his energetic delivery and share your thoughts.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/D’banj-ft.-Slimcase-Mr-Real-–-Issa-Banger.mp3

