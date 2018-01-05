MUSIC: DJ Tiami X Dammy Krane – Osha Pran Pran (Work)

Disc jockey – DJ Tiami teams up with Worldstar Inc head honcho – Dammy Krane to serve up this street tailored number entitled “Osha Pran Pran (Work)”. The catch phrase “Osha Pran Pran” is like the favourite street slang right now and the duo of DJ Tiami and Dammy Krane jumps on the trend.

You can also peep the footage from Dammy Krane’s homecoming concert after the jump.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/DJ-Tiami-X-Dammy-Krane-–-Osha-Pran-Pran-Work.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

