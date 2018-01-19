 MUSIC: Fixzboy ft. Pheel Tunes – Leg Over | Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Fixzboy ft. Pheel Tunes – Leg Over

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Fixzboy Releases another jam featuring Pheel Tunes on this lovely tune titled LEG OVER. He makes a come back After the release of his first single of the year tagged BAHDBOYZ. Fixboy makes a comic lyrical feel on This song LEG OVER with a nice melody that will make you wonna move your body to the rhythm.

