 MUSIC: Funstarz – Follow U (Mix. By Suka Sound) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Funstarz – Follow U (Mix. By Suka Sound)

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Barely few months after the release of Chewgum Love & the video…. Funstarz has unveiled yet another new song titled “Follow U”and it’s catchy and sure to be another hit. Produced by khelsbeat Mixed & mastered by Suka Sound.

It is the season of love and Nigerian fast rising dancehall duo isn’t taking any chances as they seized the valentine period to serenade their fans with their latest love song” follow U” Funstarz are not just talented and relentless as they are still writing and recording more songs to delight fans. Produced by khelsbeat

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Follow on Instagram: @funstarz @ednaco1 @ruff_rasta, Facebook: @funstarz, Twitter: @funstarzz.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Funstarz – Follow U (Mix. By Suka Sound) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.