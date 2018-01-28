MUSIC: Funstarz – Follow U (Mix. By Suka Sound)

Barely few months after the release of Chewgum Love & the video…. Funstarz has unveiled yet another new song titled “Follow U”and it’s catchy and sure to be another hit. Produced by khelsbeat Mixed & mastered by Suka Sound.

It is the season of love and Nigerian fast rising dancehall duo isn’t taking any chances as they seized the valentine period to serenade their fans with their latest love song” follow U” Funstarz are not just talented and relentless as they are still writing and recording more songs to delight fans. Produced by khelsbeat

Follow on Instagram: @funstarz @ednaco1 @ruff_rasta, Facebook: @funstarz, Twitter: @funstarzz.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Funstarz-Follow-You.mp3

