MUSIC: Gambo Paran Ft. Rahndom – Burning Bush

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Gambo Paran aka Omo iya Rainbow teamed up with Rahndom aka Alalubarika and hooked up with spyritmix who has worked with chinko, baseone and small doctor on gbefun also known as K9mix to make a bush burning track.

