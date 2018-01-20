MUSIC: Hayormizy – Jeun Lo

The Song is not about jumping up and down sweating to some fast paced popsound, with some catchy Highlife and Punchlines Hayormizy killed this Track.

With the amazing use of piano effects combined with horns, the beat came out excellent. Just in case you don’t know, this kind of *JEUN LO* rhythm IS Life. Production credits goes to KSS.

Follow Him on IG/Twitter @Iamhayormizy.



