MUSIC: IceCent Ft. 2Tboiz – Sterling (Prod. 2Tboiz)

IceCent kicks off 2018 into the industry with this Afro tune from his Bold step album project titled “Sterling” featuring 2Tboiz, produced by 2Tupondeebeat.

This song is a must spin for all DJ’s as it targets audience dance step and appreciation to all sterling brands.

Listen and share your thought.

Follow IceCent on IG: @icecentmusic; Twitter: @iamicecent.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/IceCent_Sterling_ft-2Tboyz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: IceCent Ft. 2Tboiz – Sterling (Prod. 2Tboiz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

