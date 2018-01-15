MUSIC: IceCent Ft. 2Tboiz – Sterling (Prod. 2Tboiz)
IceCent kicks off 2018 into the industry with this Afro tune from his Bold step album project titled “Sterling” featuring 2Tboiz, produced by 2Tupondeebeat.
This song is a must spin for all DJ’s as it targets audience dance step and appreciation to all sterling brands.
Listen and share your thought.
Follow IceCent on IG: @icecentmusic; Twitter: @iamicecent.
