MUSIC: J Boogie Boogie ft. Abobi Eddieroll – Selefa & E Don Set
Tuloud Records’ front man J_boogie boogie aka The Bridge Boy is back again. He decided to start the year on a high note with these banging new singles “Selefa” & “E Don Set”.
He collaborated with HSM’s Front man Abobi Eddieroll to grace the Music World with these club friendly tunes.
Both songs produced by Eddieroll Mixed and mastered by Abiri..
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: J Boogie Boogie ft. Abobi Eddieroll – Selefa & E Don Set appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!