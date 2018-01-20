MUSIC: j grid – Owo Ni Koko
Paul akere Akhabue popularly known as j grid was born on the 23rd of May 2001..he is an indegine of edo state.. He is a rapper,singer and a songwriter..
J grid as we all know has done a lot of hit tracks earlier like 21+100,ginger,slowdown etc.. Now he comes up with another banger called Owonikoko with what he defines as “Afrochill”. I bet this is a song your don’t want to miss out on.
Enjoy!
