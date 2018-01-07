MUSIC: Jaypomping x Femzee – Slow Down

As we embark on a new year, Jaypomping join forces with Femzee to warm the hearts of thier fast growing fan base with this new joint titled “Slow Down”.

Femzee on this track does what he loves best by displaying his vocal prowess, with Impeccable lyrics and amazing delivery from Jaypomping, giving “Slow Down” that perfect blend of Pop

Slowdown is a Pop joint, infused with rap, produced by Kss, mix and mastered by Swaps

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Jaypomping-x-Femzee-Slow-Down.mp3

