MUSIC: Kezie – I Wish

Building off the success of his earlier single “Original Enjoyment”, Kezie releases a sophomore offering, titled “I Wish”.
There are moments where this song just makes you laugh. An imaginative comparison between wishful thinking and reality, Kezie humorously targets various topics ranging from disunity in the Nigerian music industry to SARS killings. Beautiful song-writing, witty lyricism. Jam!
“I think the wordplay between SARS and SARZ was priceless” – Twist PR
Enjoy “I Wish” by Kezie Produced by CKay.
