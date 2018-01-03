MUSIC: Kidda Blinkz – Ebelebe (Prod. Sk Beats)

As we Approach 2018.. KIDDA BLINKZ Decided to Bless His Fan Based With a New Single Wait.. He dropped Manya Late 2017 and It Received mad reviews and Comments so now “KIDDA BLINKZ” is Set to Up his Game With this new single tagged ?EBELEBE” where the production Credit Goes To Sk Beats.

EBELEBE is a Single that would Automatically Catch Your Attention once you listen to it because it has this Loving You Vibe to it.

YOU CAN’T BE US FOR TALKING TOO MUCH.. Listen to it yourself.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Kidda-Blinkz-Ebelebe-Prod-By-Sk-Beats.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

