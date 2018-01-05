MUSIC: King Solomon – You Are The One

King Solomon whose real names are Wiseone Jackrich is an extremely talented gospel singer, songwriter, performer & entertainer. Born in Buguma in rivers state he attended Rivers state polytechnic Portharcourt Nigeria where he studied Literature, if you ever stop by in lagos (the social capital of Nigeria make sure you catch his performance which is always electrifying and i promise that you would be swept off your feet.

King Solomon releases new music. Kindly download and listen, please dont forget to share as well. (Winks).

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/King-Solomon-You-are-the-One.mp3

