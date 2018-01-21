MUSIC: Lago – Malaria

After dropping a stellar cover to French Montana’s unforgettable a couple of months back new music sensation Lago is out with his official single titled Malaria.

LAGO, a gifted singer and an eccentric creative and spontaneous song writer hails from Delta State.

He bares his soul in this sensational and emotional song titled ‘MALARIA’ which thematically centers on an ironically twisted love story!

The colorful tune was produced by ciza beatz. Mix and mastered by @eqonthemix

Download and share, thanks.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Lago-Malaria.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Lago – Malaria appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

