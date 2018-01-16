 MUSIC: Mr Precious – Stop (Prod. Mentor) | Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Mr Precious – Stop (Prod. Mentor)

Ogochukwu Ezeh best known as Mr Precious is from Anambra state. A performing artist currently based in Lagos Nigeria.
He’s out with a banger title STOP.

The star is not only a singer but a rapper, songwriter and actor.

Listen to “Stop” below and share your thoughts.


 

