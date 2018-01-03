MUSIC: Nino – Eze (Prod. Dr02beatz)

EASTRAIN ENTERTAINMENT signed, recording and performing artiste “NINO”. Who started music professionally in 2014. Released his first single in 2016, and now he is back with a new sound this year titled EZE, produced by dr02beatz.

Mixed and mastered by mix monster. Listen and Enjoy. Follow on twitter and instagram @officialninong.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Nino-Eze.mp3

