MUSIC: Nino – Eze (Prod. Dr02beatz)
EASTRAIN ENTERTAINMENT signed, recording and performing artiste “NINO”. Who started music professionally in 2014. Released his first single in 2016, and now he is back with a new sound this year titled EZE, produced by dr02beatz.
Mixed and mastered by mix monster. Listen and Enjoy. Follow on twitter and instagram @officialninong.
