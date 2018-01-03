MUSIC: Oludafe – Eze Ego (Prod. So Plain)

Oludafe out with a new banger,after the successful release of Edumare his hit single in 2017,Oludafe is out with a groovy tune titled Eze Ego which means King Of Money in the Igbo language,the danceable banger was produced by So Plain.

Get your dancing shoes as Oludafe promises his fans good music.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Oludafe-Eze-Ego-prod.-by-So-Plain.mp3

