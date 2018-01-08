MUSIC: Pumpin – JoFunmi (Dance For Me)

Solomon Shoyemi also known as Pumpin is a frontline singer and rap artiste in Trexcorp Entertainment.

A Rivers State, Nigeria born, but with Ogun State as his state of origin. He grew up with strong music influence from legends like Tu Pac Shakur making him start strongly from the rap music before creating a stronger strength in singing.

JoFunmi is the first single off numerous sounds to rock his fans and the whole wide world, making a stand of his first attention for the females who truly make the love go round

The Stevjazz produced song is afro/RnB that speaks on love life, stating his desires and intentions.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/JoFunmiDance-For-Me-By-Pumpin.mp3

