MUSIC: Qido – Oba Lola (Prod. Hanno)

G.M.R entertainment presents “Oba Lola” by Qido. Real names Oloyede Sodiq Olalekan an indegenious rap artiste and also a boxer,who has been in rap game since 2007.

The young artiste who derives his inspiration from the Street,his music which is rich with the yoruba dialect has what it takes to stand the test of time,check out this lyrical tune produced by Hanno,follow him on social media @kingqido.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Qido-Oba-Lola.mp3

