MUSIC: Sheandeot – Story Telling

Talented rapper and singer , Sheandeot has a special new year gift for music lovers and fans entitled STORY TELLING.

Everyone has a story to tell, Sheandeot talks about how people neglect those that are yet to make it. This is a song that will motivate and make us to believe in ourselves no matter what we face or what life serves us…



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Sheandeot-Story-Telling-1.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

