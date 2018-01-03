 MUSIC: Super Browny Ft. Ajebo Lake – Winners (Street Gyration) | Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Super Browny Ft. Ajebo Lake – Winners (Street Gyration)

Onuoha chinonso AkA super browny is a talented singer and song writer from the east part of Nigeria,after releasing bangers like Focus and Halle in 2017, he is out with a new banger, a street gyration (WINAS) featuring Ajebor lake, what else will I say?He’s the next big thing to watch for 2018…

Enjoy!

