MUSIC: Sureboimayor – Wine (Prod. kashdhitmaker)

Posted on Jan 19, 2018

The proper African fast rising star Sureboimayor signed to widest dream entertainment is here.

He started his music career at the age of 11, the afrohiphop artist and R&B afrobeat dance hall Kick off 2018 with a brand new jam titled whyn which was produced by an award wining producer Kashbeatz.

Whyn is a sick sound I must say and Sureboimayor is unarguably the next boy we should look out for this year! cop the song and share.


 

The post MUSIC: Sureboimayor – Wine (Prod. kashdhitmaker) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

