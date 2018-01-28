 MUSIC: West Winny – Forgive (Prod. Xuzi) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: West Winny – Forgive (Prod. Xuzi)

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

West Winny is a very talented fast rising act with a unique voice and style. Forgive is produced by Xuzi. Follow On Instagram and Twitter – @Westwinny.

Enjoy.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: West Winny – Forgive (Prod. Xuzi) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.