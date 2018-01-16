MUSIC: Westman – My Fiance | Show Yourself (Prod. Jasper)

After taking a two year break, Olanipekun Abideen Bidemi, musically known as Westman is back with two brand new singles “MY FIANCE” & “SHOW YOURSELF“.

“My Fiance” is a lovely, romantic sweet tune that reflects on appreciating that one person (partner) you really love and want to spend the rest of your life with.

WHILE on the other hand, “SHOW YOURSELF” is one tune that will keep you dancing all day long.

Both songs are produced by JASPER.

You can follow Westman on Twitter & IG @westmannii.

Download and Enjoy!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Westman-My-fiance.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/WESTMAN-Show-yourself.mp3

