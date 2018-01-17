Muslim County in China reportedly bans Children from attending Religious Events

A mostly Muslim county in western China has banned children from attending religious events over a winter break, an education bureau said in a notice posted online, as authorities step up control of religious education. According to a notification by the district education bureau, school students in Linxia county in Gansu province, home to many […]

The post Muslim County in China reportedly bans Children from attending Religious Events appeared first on BellaNaija.

