Muslims vs Lagos: Hijab case lead counsel is dead
The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has announced the death of the lead counsel on the long-running hijab case against Lagos State, Chief Gani Adetola-Kaseem (SAN). Adetola-Kaseem, 69, died early Monday morning at AB Specialist Hospital, Surulere after a brief illness. Sheikh Abdurazak Salaudeen, Chief Imam ijebuland and Wakilu Muslim of Yorubaland led a […]
Muslims vs Lagos: Hijab case lead counsel is dead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!