Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Soulful music queen and Omawumi assembles a superstar-studded cast of heavyweights in the Nigerian entertainment industry for stunning music video of her on-demand single “Somtin” off her Timeless album. The video was directed by Matt Max. Watch below. ﻿

The post Must Watch! Omawumi is back with a New Song & Music Video for “Somtin” appeared first on BellaNaija.

