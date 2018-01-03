Must Watch Trailer! Wole Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Gbenro Ajibade star in “Bachelor’s Eve” – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Must Watch Trailer! Wole Ojo, Kehinde Bankole, Gbenro Ajibade star in “Bachelor's Eve”
BellaNaija
Bachelor's Eve tells the story of a handsome player, Uche, who is ready to finally tie the marital knot with the love of his life. Their relationship is made in Heaven and married life is destined to be great. 24 hours before d-day, he hangs out with …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!