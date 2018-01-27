My deformity, a blessing in disguise –OFODILE, 26-year-old Unilag graduate – The Punch
|
My deformity, a blessing in disguise –OFODILE, 26-year-old Unilag graduate
The Punch
Only few people can pass through what Juliet Ofodile has experienced in life and still stand strong. The second of six children, the 26-year-old's formative years were blemished by humiliation and all sorts of ill treatments. Apart from constantly …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!