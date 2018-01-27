My deformity, a blessing in disguise –OFODILE, 26-year-old Unilag graduate – The Punch

My deformity, a blessing in disguise –OFODILE, 26-year-old Unilag graduate

The Punch

Only few people can pass through what Juliet Ofodile has experienced in life and still stand strong. The second of six children, the 26-year-old's formative years were blemished by humiliation and all sorts of ill treatments. Apart from constantly …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

