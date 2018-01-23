My Ex-Husband Was Gay That Was Why I Ran To Daddy Freeze – Fiance, Benedicta Elechi – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
My Ex-Husband Was Gay That Was Why I Ran To Daddy Freeze – Fiance, Benedicta Elechi
Information Nigeria
Benedicta Elechi, the partner of popular OAP, DaddyFreeze, has finally opened up on why she walked away from her marriage of 10 years to Paul Odekina, the executive general manager of Human Resource at Total E&P Nigeria Limited. The CEO of TasteBudz …
Daddy Freeze In New Controversy As Ex-Wife Alleges Him To Be Gay
Benedicta Elechi, Freeze's partner, reveals her ex-husband is gay
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!