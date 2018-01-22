My ex-husband was in a [email protected] relationship, we had s2x just 11 times in ten years’ – Daddy Freeze’s ex- wife Benedicta Elechi reveals in explosive interview

In a new explosive and exclusive interview with LIB, OAP Freeze’s fiancee Benedicta Elechi has revealed why her previous marriage to Mr. Paul Odekina, the executive general manager of Human Resource at Total E&P Nigeria Limited, only lasted for 10 years. The C.E.O of TasteBudz Real Naija Cooking and Dictachi Foods Nigeria Ltd, who stopped […]

The post My ex-husband was in a [email protected] relationship, we had s2x just 11 times in ten years’ – Daddy Freeze’s ex- wife Benedicta Elechi reveals in explosive interview appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

