 My Ex-Wife Divorced Herself – Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike, Opens Up On His Failed Marriage | Nigeria Today
My Ex-Wife Divorced Herself – Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike, Opens Up On His Failed Marriage

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike is still finding it difficult to believe that he’s no longer married to his wife, Suzanne Emma. The unexpected happened earlier last year, when his 14-year-old marriage to Emma was dissolved by a Lagos Island Customary Court over alleged incessant battery. Emma had on July 13, 2015, approached the court to […]

