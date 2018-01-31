“My First Ever Lesbian Experience Was At 6 And Inside The Church” – Nollywood Actress April Muse
Guyism is something that will never depart from then shores of this country even if you threaten 30 years imprisonment for the offenders.
Nollywood actress, April Joju Muse has revealed she had her first lesbian experience inside the church, when she was just 6-years-old.
According to her, Jesus didn’t protect her from the lesbian that molested her in the Church and she still wonders why till today. See what she shared on social media below….
