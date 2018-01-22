My granddaughter begged for ‘it’, says 83-year-old rape suspect

An 83-year old grandfather who is on trial for raping his 12-year-old granddaughter told the court that the underage child begged him for sex. Michael Moyo from Mabvuku area of Zimbabwe admitted to the charges when his trial commenced before magistrate Lucy Mungwari, but insisted that it was not his fault. He said, “It happened on […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

