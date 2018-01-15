 “My husband was shocked at the social media drama after I deleted his photos” – Mercy Johnson | Nigeria Today
“My husband was shocked at the social media drama after I deleted his photos” – Mercy Johnson

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okogie has disclosed that the social media reactions that trailed her decision to delete pictures of her husband from her Instagram page, left her husband in shock. Recall, Last week there was panic among the actress’ fans that her marriage of over six years was in crisis after she deleted all photos […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

