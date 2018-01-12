My Life Is In Danger – MKO Abiola’s Youngest Son

Abdul Mumuni Abiola, the youngest son of late businessman, Chief MKO Abiola, has raised the alarm over alleged attempt on his life. He said his elder brothers Kola, Deji and Agboola were after him for daring to attempt the renovation of his father’s uncompleted and abandoned projects. According to a Friday statement from Abiola, as […]

The post My Life Is In Danger – MKO Abiola’s Youngest Son appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

