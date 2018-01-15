“My Manh0d No Longer Stands, Cant Have S2x” — 66 year old man Cries Out

In the divorce case between a s21xagenarian, Mr Muyili Oshode, and his wife, Ibidunni, the Igando Customary Court in Lagos State on Monday dissolved the 44-year marriage on the ground that the wife turned her husband into an impotent person. The court’s president, Mr Akin Akinniyi, delivering his judgment said the petitioner was adamant despite […]

The post “My Manh0d No Longer Stands, Cant Have S2x” — 66 year old man Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

