My Mom Is Using My Glory To Shine, Not The Other Way Round – Mayorkun Tell Fans

Nigerian hiphop singer and “mama” crooner mayorkun, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel who is the son of renowned Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale is a successful and rising superstar in the industry.

The DMW label singer has been told by fans and friends that he is able to attain this height due to the influence and connections his mom has, but he said he got this far because of his hardwork and commitment.

Mayorkun said, contrary to what the public and fans think this isn’t true. My mom hardly knows any hip pop artiste, He also said the mom is the one using his influence in the music industry and not the other way round.

The mama singer has heap praises on himself for making it far and he is aiming for more and better days ahead.