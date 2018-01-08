My Son Is In Stable Condition in the Hospital – Aisha Buhari Rejoices

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has thanked Nigerians for the prayers offered for her ailing son, Yusuf, has informed all that his is stable and recuperating. Yusuf was involved in bike accident on December 26, last year around Gwarimpa, Abuja. He sustained a head injury and broken limb. According to a message posted […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

