 My Wife Rains Curses On Me Whenever We Are Making Love – Ibadan Man Cries Out | Nigeria Today
My Wife Rains Curses On Me Whenever We Are Making Love – Ibadan Man Cries Out

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The 17-year-old marriage of Adewole Bankole and Grace Bankole has been dissolved by the Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State over alleged act of stubbornness, disregard and disobedience regularly displayed by the defendant. According to Nigerian Tribune, Adewole had dragged his wife to court pleading that it separated him and his […]

