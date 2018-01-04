Mystery as Corpse Exhumed 39 Years After Burial Discovered Still Intact in Ibadan
Human body, according to scientists, begins to degrade whenever life-sustaining processes that include blood circulation and metabolism stop functioning. Life in such body will end and feast on the dead body will begin for worms and bacteria that live in soil. The lifeless body usually undergoes some unpleasant changes, such that skin and eyeball will […]
The post Mystery as Corpse Exhumed 39 Years After Burial Discovered Still Intact in Ibadan appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!