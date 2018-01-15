N-Power is propaganda – Senator Abaribe blasts Buhari’s govt
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has described the N-Power programme of the Buhari government as “propaganda”. Abaribe, who doubles as Chairman, South-East caucus in the Senate, also declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will return to power in 2019. In a chat with Vanguard, Abaribe said […]
