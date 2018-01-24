N1.64 bn fraud: Court adjourns Nyame’s case to Feb 28
FCT High Court, Gudu, yesterday adjourned until February 28 the adoption of final written addresses in former State Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame’s alleged N1.64 billion fraud case. Nyame was docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 21-count charge bordering on misappropriation of Taraba funds to the tune of N1.64 billion, while […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!