N1.64 bn fraud: Court adjourns Nyame’s case to Feb 28

FCT High Court, Gudu, yesterday adjourned until February 28 the adoption of final written addresses in former State Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame’s alleged N1.64 billion fraud case. Nyame was docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 21-count charge bordering on misappropriation of Taraba funds to the tune of N1.64 billion, while […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

