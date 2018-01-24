 N1.64 bn fraud: Court adjourns Nyame’s case to Feb 28 | Nigeria Today
N1.64 bn fraud: Court adjourns Nyame’s case to Feb 28

FCT High Court, Gudu, yesterday adjourned until February 28 the adoption of final written addresses in former State Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame’s alleged N1.64 billion fraud case. Nyame was docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 21-count charge bordering on misappropriation of Taraba funds to the tune of N1.64 billion, while […]

