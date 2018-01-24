N223m Fraud: Economic And Financial Crime Commission, EFCC Detains Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal
The financial crime crusaders, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m, according to Punch News.
It was learnt that Lawal arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday after which he was detained. When contacted on the telephone, the acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Samin Amaddin, confirmed Lawal’s arrest to our correspondent.
Details later…
